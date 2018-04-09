21st Street/Sullivan Lane Closures Planned for 4th Street/Prater Way Project

The Regional Transportation Commission is planning to close 21st Street and Sullivan Lane at Prater Way in Sparks for paving as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.

Starting on Tuesday, April 10, the RTC will close Sullivan Lane at Prater Way for up to four days, as needed. Then, starting Friday, April 13, the RTC will close 21st Street at Prater Way and reopen it the week of April 16.

Detours will be in place and the closures will not affect traffic on Prater Way. Construction crews will maintain access to businesses.

Paving on Sullivan Lane and 21st Street is taking place in preparation for a larger paving project on Prater Way that will start in mid-April. The RTC will provide more information about the additional upcoming road and lane closures soon.

The RTC urges drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be safe and to use extra caution in construction work zones.

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58 million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks.

(Regional Transportation Commission)