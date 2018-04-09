Man Shot & Robbed Sunday; Police Need Help Identifying Suspects

The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.

Officials tell us that they responded to a local hospital to reports of a victim with a gunshot injury. The male victim says that he was robbed while at Willowcreek Park, 1250 E. Prater Way. He suffered multiple injuries including a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male approximately 5'5" tall and had a medium build, a white female approximately 5'6" tall, skinny with long brown hair, two black males, one of the black males had dreadlocks, was approximately 5'11" and had a medium build, the other had an afro, was also 5'11" and had a medium build.

They were last seen leaving the park west towards E. Prater Way.

If you know who the suspects are or have any information that can help, call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900.