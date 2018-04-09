Man Shot & Robbed Sunday; Police Need Help Identifying Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Shot & Robbed Sunday; Police Need Help Identifying Suspects

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.

Officials tell us that they responded to a local hospital to reports of a victim with a gunshot injury. The male victim says that he was robbed while at Willowcreek Park, 1250 E. Prater Way. He suffered multiple injuries including a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male approximately 5'5" tall and had a medium build, a white female approximately 5'6" tall, skinny with long brown hair, two black males, one of the black males had dreadlocks, was approximately 5'11" and had a medium build, the other had an afro, was also 5'11" and had a medium build.

They were last seen leaving the park west towards E. Prater Way.

If you know who the suspects are or have any information that can help, call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.