Reno Aces kick off "Military Monday" at the Greater Nevada Field on Monday, April 9th.

Every Monday home game all military personal, as well as all first responders, will receive buy one get one half off deals for tickets.

Reno Aces says "Military Monday" is their way of saying thank you for everything our military and first responders do.

"If it wasn't for them taking care of us and laying their life on the line day in and day out we wouldn't be possible so this is our way of just saying thank you," says Jackson Gaskins of the Reno Aces.

