Crews Respond to House Fire in North Reno

Reno and Truckee Meadows firefighters are responding to a house fire on Medgar Ave. near Lemmon Drive in north Reno.

Officials tell us that they received the call shortly after midnight on Monday, April 9.

Crews say that the house is a total loss and that the cause is under investigation.

The residents of the home were not there at the time of the blaze and there are no injuries reported.

Crews plan to be on scene for several hours.