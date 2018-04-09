Pack Baseball Splits Doubleheader but Wins Series From SJSU

The University of Nevada (17-12, 11-4 MW) baseball team split a Mountain West doubleheader at San José State (11-19, 4-10 MW) today, taking game one 5-4 in 11 innings and dropping the second game 6-3. The MW-leading Wolf Pack won the series taking two of the three games and stand at 17-12 overall and 11-4 in MW play. The Spartans are 11-19 and 4-10 in conference action.

Game 1

With the first game tied at four in the top of the 11th inning, senior Grant Fennell singled with two out and scored on senior Mike Echavia’s triple off the right field wall to give the Pack the 5-4 lead. Sophomore Grant Ford came out of the bullpen to pitch the ninth and was seeking his first career save. Ford retired the first two SJSU hitters of the inning but an error and wild pitch moved the tying run into scoring position. He recorded the final out on strikeout looking to end the game and earn the save.

After three scoreless innings SJSU scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth to take the 1-0 lead. Nevada scored twice in the sixth on an RBI single by freshman Conor Allard and sophomore Marco Valenzuela was hit by pitch with bases loaded to put the Pack in front 2-1. Two more runs in the top of the seventh pushed the lead to three, 4-1. Echavia scored on a balk and Keaton Smith on an error.

SJSU plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth and tied the game 4-4 with a single run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. Nevada prevailed in 11 innings courtesy of the Echavia triple.

Fennell (3-for-5,R) and Echavia (3-for-5,2R,RBI) each had three hits in the game. Echavia, Allard and Valenzuela had an RBI apiece. Kyle Morrison (3-for-4,RBI) led SJSU with three hits and drove in one.

Keone Cabinian (1-1) earned his first win at Nevada pitching two innings. Ford (1) recorded his first save pitching a scoreless ninth. Pack junior starter Weston Hatten had his best outing in his Nevada career allowing one run on six hits in seven innings and struck out five. Hatten left with a 4-1 lead but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead. The seven innings and five strikeouts are both season highs. Zach Wallace (0-1) suffered the loss allowing the run in the 11th.

Game 2

After starting game one on the mound, Hatten started the second game in center field and homered in the top of the third to give Nevada a short lived 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the third SJSU scored four times and did not trail the remainder of the game on the way to the 6-3 victory.

SJSU got two-RBI singles from Shane Timmons and Morrison in the four-run third inning. Nevada scored a single run in the fourth as Echavia doubled and scored on sophomore Dillan Shrum’s single to make the score 4-2.

Spartan designated hitter Sam Olsson drove in two runs in the fifth and it was 6-2. Both runs were unearned as the Nevada committed its second error of the game in the inning. In the seventh Hatten walked and scored on freshman Joshua Zamora’s sacrifice fly which was the final run of the game as the Pack fell 6-3.

Fennell (2-for-5), Echavia (2-for-4,R), and Shrum (2-for-4,RBI) had two hits each to lead the Pack. Zamora, Shrum and Hatten had an RBI apiece. Hatten’s home run was his fourth of the season which ties Zamora for the team high. Shan

Dalton Gomez (2-2) was tagged with the loss allowing six runs of which only three were earned. Ty Hueckman pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Austin Dick two scoreless innings as the Pack bullpen did not allow a hit or run in the game. Hueckman allowed a walk but the runner was erased on a double play as the duo faced the minimum nine hitters in the three combined innings. SJSU starter Tevin Cadola (1-2) earned his first win of the season allowing two runs on four hits in five innings on the mound.

Nevada plays its sixth consecutive road game at Saint Mary’s College (16-14) on Monday at Louis Guisto Field in Moraga, Calif. at 3 p.m. Listen to John Ramey call the action along with his father Hal Ramey on 94.1 FM/1450 AM. The broadcast is also available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

Notes:

Nevada has won all five Mountain West series this season.

The Wolf Pack leads the Mountain West with an 11-4 record.

SJSU leads the all-time series 85-84

Sunday’s game two loss snapped a seven game win streak versus the Spartans.

The Pack won five of the six games played with SJSU this season.

Nevada has played three extra-inning games in the last five games.

The Pack is 1-3 in extra-inning games this season and is 5-6 in one-run games.

Keone Cabinian earned his first career win in game one on Sunday.

Grant Fennell hit .643 (9-for-14) in the three games at SJSU with two doubles and a triple.

Dillan Shrum batted .500 (7-for-14) in the three games at SJSU with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Mike Echavia hit .462 (6-for-13) at SJSU with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI at SJSU this weekend.

Nevada Press Release