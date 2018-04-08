Local Dispatchers Get Free Lunch to Begin "Telecommunicator Week"

When you call 9-1-1, it's because you need help now.

While you'll probably never see a dispatcher at a scene, you wouldn't received any help without dispatchers taking your calls and relaying information. Of course, the job is a lot more than phone calls.

"[There's] not really an average day," Karl Holden, Communications Supervisor for Washoe County Sheriff's Office and former dispatcher for WCSO and Storey County Sheriff's Office, says. "Because no two days are alike."

Dispatchers are counselors, messengers, and managers. They have to console victims who are often frantic so they can get information to send them the help they need. They also need to gather information about the scene or suspect(s) if there are any, so first responders know how to best handle the situation.

They also manage which resources to deploy and listen in to active scenes to ensure first responders remain out of harms way.

Chief Deputy for Washoe County Sheriff's Office Tom Green says it's amazing how much they handle all at one time, and thankful there are good dispatchers who allow him to do his job.

"An integral part of the team," Green says. "I could not sit down and do their job. I watch them work and there are so many screens going and so much technology happening and they're multitasking and typing and talking. It's way of out my wheel house."

Green tells me it can be strenuous as a dispatcher because they deal with the same calls police do, but they often have to help another victim before seeing the first issue all the way through.

"As police officers we get out on a scene and we're kind of the fix it people, that's what we do," Green says. "We get out there and fix problems. The dispatchers have those same emotions when they get these calls and they deal with us on the radio and trying to figure out what's going on out there and whether or not we're safe, but they don't get the same closure that we get."

There are a lot of high-intensity, highly emotional calls, but dispatchers never witness the result of the help they send. Still, Holden says he goes home everyday feeling gratified.

"I tell everybody we all come to work together, we all go home together," Holden says. "And that's for the deputies the firefighters, the medics, and we all work together."

On Sunday, the Reno Elks Lodge brought dispatchers lunch at the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center (WCSO and Reno City Dispatch), as well as Sparks and Storey County. According to a few people I spoke with, food is one of the better ways to show appreciation.

"Food is paramount in the center because we don't really get to go out too much," Holden says.

"Sometimes it's difficult to get food up here, and they don't have a cafeteria," Green says.

Green says he tries to come up to dispatch and encourages his deputies to do the same, but they have busy jobs, too. Green says that's why a week like this is so great.

"Our deputies out on the street, we encourage them to come up here and check up on dispatch and talk to them, make those personal relationships," Green says. "But it is difficult when you get busy out there Sometimes it can be out of sight and of mind unfortunately, so again this week is important because it focuses on the important work they do."