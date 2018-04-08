Aces Fall to Fresno

The Reno Aces lost to the Fresno Grizzlies for a second straight game by a score of 9-4, to fall to 2-2. Despite an early two-run home run from Cody Decker, the Aces once again couldn’t keep up with the Grizzlies offensively.

Jack Mayfield continued to stay hot, driving in his seventh run of the season in just four games. AJ Reed and Garrett Stubbs each collected two hits. Reed drove in two, with Stubbs driving in one. Jake Buchanan will get the ball for the Aces tomorrow and will face off against Kent Emanuel in the final game of the series.

Top Performers - Reno

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-3, 1 R, BB)

Michael Perez (2-for-4, RBI)

Cody Decker (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Fresno

Tony Kemp (2-for-5, 3 R, RBI)

AJ Reed (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI)

Jacob Dorris (1.2 IP, 2 K, W)

Reno Aces Press Release