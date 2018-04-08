Aces Fall to Fresno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Fall to Fresno

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Aces lost to the Fresno Grizzlies for a second straight game by a score of 9-4, to fall to 2-2. Despite an early two-run home run from Cody Decker, the Aces once again couldn’t keep up with the Grizzlies offensively.

Jack Mayfield continued to stay hot, driving in his seventh run of the season in just four games. AJ Reed and Garrett Stubbs each collected two hits. Reed drove in two, with Stubbs driving in one. Jake Buchanan will get the ball for the Aces tomorrow and will face off against Kent Emanuel in the final game of the series.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Yasmany Tomas (2-for-3, 1 R, BB)
  • Michael Perez (2-for-4, RBI)
  • Cody Decker (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Fresno

  • Tony Kemp (2-for-5, 3 R, RBI)
  • AJ Reed (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI)
  • Jacob Dorris (1.2 IP, 2 K, W)

Reno Aces Press Release

  • Pack Baseball Splits Doubleheader but Wins Series From SJSU

    Pack Baseball Splits Doubleheader but Wins Series From SJSU

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:28:17 GMT

    The University of Nevada (17-12, 11-4 MW) baseball team split a Mountain West doubleheader at San José State (11-19, 4-10 MW) today, taking game one 5-4 in 11 innings and dropping the second game 6-3.  The MW-leading Wolf Pack won the series taking two of the three games and stand at 17-12 overall and 11-4 in MW play.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (17-12, 11-4 MW) baseball team split a Mountain West doubleheader at San José State (11-19, 4-10 MW) today, taking game one 5-4 in 11 innings and dropping the second game 6-3.  The MW-leading Wolf Pack won the series taking two of the three games and stand at 17-12 overall and 11-4 in MW play.  

    More >>

  • Aces Fall to Fresno

    Aces Fall to Fresno

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:49:46 GMT

    The Reno Aces lost to the Fresno Grizzlies for a second straight game by a score of 9-4, to fall to 2-2. Despite an early two-run home run from Cody Decker, the Aces once again couldn’t keep up with the Grizzlies offensively. Jack Mayfield continued to stay hot, driving in his seventh run of the season in just four games. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces lost to the Fresno Grizzlies for a second straight game by a score of 9-4, to fall to 2-2. Despite an early two-run home run from Cody Decker, the Aces once again couldn’t keep up with the Grizzlies offensively. Jack Mayfield continued to stay hot, driving in his seventh run of the season in just four games. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Softball Splits Doubleheader with SJSU

    Nevada Softball Splits Doubleheader with SJSU

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:46:45 GMT

    After falling in the opening game of the series by a score of 8-3, the Nevada softball team came back to defeat the San José Spartans, 7-6, in walk-off fashion on Sunday. After Sunday’s games, the Wolf Pack sits at 17-17 on the season and 6-5 during Mountain West play as this marks the second year in a row that Nevada has won a game in walk-off style on Jayme King Day. 

    More >>

    After falling in the opening game of the series by a score of 8-3, the Nevada softball team came back to defeat the San José Spartans, 7-6, in walk-off fashion on Sunday. After Sunday’s games, the Wolf Pack sits at 17-17 on the season and 6-5 during Mountain West play as this marks the second year in a row that Nevada has won a game in walk-off style on Jayme King Day. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.