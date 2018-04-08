Nevada Softball Splits Doubleheader with SJSU

The University of Nevada (17-12, 11-4 MW) baseball team split a Mountain West doubleheader at San José State (11-19, 4-10 MW) today, taking game one 5-4 in 11 innings and dropping the second game 6-3. The MW-leading Wolf Pack won the series taking two of the three games and stand at 17-12 overall and 11-4 in MW play.More >>
The Reno Aces lost to the Fresno Grizzlies for a second straight game by a score of 9-4, to fall to 2-2. Despite an early two-run home run from Cody Decker, the Aces once again couldn't keep up with the Grizzlies offensively. Jack Mayfield continued to stay hot, driving in his seventh run of the season in just four games.
After falling in the opening game of the series by a score of 8-3, the Nevada softball team came back to defeat the San José Spartans, 7-6, in walk-off fashion on Sunday. After Sunday's games, the Wolf Pack sits at 17-17 on the season and 6-5 during Mountain West play as this marks the second year in a row that Nevada has won a game in walk-off style on Jayme King Day.
University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday. The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall.
The Aces fell to the Grizzlies, 15-8, falling to 2-1 on the season. Despite a 5-for-5 day from Socrates Brito and a 2-for-3 day from Marcus Littlewood, the Aces couldn't muster up enough offense to keep up with Fresno.
