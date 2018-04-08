Groups Fight Tahoe Invasive Species - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Groups Fight Tahoe Invasive Species

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) - A conservation group and a coalition of municipal drinking water providers at Lake Tahoe have pitched in to try to stunt the growth of invasive aquatic plants that can degrade water quality and rob the lake of its famed clarity.         


The Truckee Sun reports the Tahoe Fund and the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association recently reached their fundraising goal to buy more than 150 bottom barriers and other resources to support the Tahoe Resource Conservation District in fighting the invasive plants.
           
The two groups launched a fundraising effort last year to add $52,000 to complete the bottom barriers project.
           
The barriers will be deployed this spring by the conservation district. The barriers are made of a plastic-like material that allows oxygen to flow through but starve the invasive plants of sunlight.

Information from: Truckee Sierra Sun

