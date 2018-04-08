Groups Fight Tahoe Invasive Species

The Reno Aces lost to the Fresno Grizzlies for a second straight game by a score of 9-4, to fall to 2-2. Despite an early two-run home run from Cody Decker, the Aces once again couldn’t keep up with the Grizzlies offensively. Jack Mayfield continued to stay hot, driving in his seventh run of the season in just four games.More >>
The Reno Aces lost to the Fresno Grizzlies for a second straight game by a score of 9-4, to fall to 2-2. Despite an early two-run home run from Cody Decker, the Aces once again couldn’t keep up with the Grizzlies offensively. Jack Mayfield continued to stay hot, driving in his seventh run of the season in just four games.More >>
After falling in the opening game of the series by a score of 8-3, the Nevada softball team came back to defeat the San José Spartans, 7-6, in walk-off fashion on Sunday. After Sunday’s games, the Wolf Pack sits at 17-17 on the season and 6-5 during Mountain West play as this marks the second year in a row that Nevada has won a game in walk-off style on Jayme King Day.More >>
After falling in the opening game of the series by a score of 8-3, the Nevada softball team came back to defeat the San José Spartans, 7-6, in walk-off fashion on Sunday. After Sunday’s games, the Wolf Pack sits at 17-17 on the season and 6-5 during Mountain West play as this marks the second year in a row that Nevada has won a game in walk-off style on Jayme King Day.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A new report indicates Nevada's amphetamine death rate is highest in the nation and soon will eclipse the state's prescription opioid death rate if current trends continue.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A new report indicates Nevada's amphetamine death rate is highest in the nation and soon will eclipse the state's prescription opioid death rate if current trends continue.More >>
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) - A conservation group and a coalition of municipal drinking water providers at Lake Tahoe have pitched in to try to stunt the growth of invasive aquatic plants that can degrade water quality and rob the lake of its famed clarity.More >>
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) - A conservation group and a coalition of municipal drinking water providers at Lake Tahoe have pitched in to try to stunt the growth of invasive aquatic plants that can degrade water quality and rob the lake of its famed clarity.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
A Reno resident spotted a bobcat near Rattlesnake Mountain Saturday evening.More >>
A Reno resident spotted a bobcat near Rattlesnake Mountain Saturday evening.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A new report indicates Nevada's amphetamine death rate is highest in the nation and soon will eclipse the state's prescription opioid death rate if current trends continue.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A new report indicates Nevada's amphetamine death rate is highest in the nation and soon will eclipse the state's prescription opioid death rate if current trends continue.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>