CDC: Nevada has Highest Amphetamine Death Rate

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A new report indicates Nevada's amphetamine death rate is highest in the nation and soon will eclipse the state's prescription opioid death rate if current trends continue.           

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the death rate in Nevada attributed to "psychostimulants" - a class of drugs that includes methamphetamine, ecstasy and ADHD prescription drugs like Adderall and Ritalin - hit 7.5 per 100,00 in 2016. That was up nearly 32 percent from 2015.           

The report studied data from 31 states and Washington, D.C.           

PACT Coalition Executive Director Jamie Ross says it doesn't look like Nevada's amphetamine death rate is slowing down anytime soon.           

PACT Coalition is a drug prevention nonprofit in southern Nevada.                       

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

