Crime Beat: Sparks Police Seek Fraud Suspect

Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018. 

The man left the store when a store employee asked him about the authenticity of the money. 

If you recognize the man, call Sparks Police Department (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:56 PM EDT

