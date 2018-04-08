Crime Beat: Sparks Police Seek Fraud Suspect

Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.

The man left the store when a store employee asked him about the authenticity of the money.

If you recognize the man, call Sparks Police Department (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.