Crime Beat: Sparks Police Seek Fraud Suspect

Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday. The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall.More >>
University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday. The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
City crews in Reno and Sparks have been preparing for possible flooding for the past week.More >>
City crews in Reno and Sparks have been preparing for possible flooding for the past week.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>