Shrum Leads Pack to Win Over SJSU

University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday. The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall. The Spartans dropped to 10-18 and 3-9 in MW action.

SJSU took control early scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning before Nevada started its comeback. The Pack scored twice in the second inning on Weston Hatten’s two-RBI single to get on the scoreboard. In the third inning the Pack got within a run after Mike Echavia’s solo home run and Shrum’s two-out RBI single.

The Spartans answered with two runs in the bottom of the third to once again lead by three, 7-4. Both teams scored single runs in the fourth inning and it was 8-5. Shrum’s three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning knotted the score at eight. SJSU once again took the lead 9-8 with an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Shrum’s RBI double in the seventh scored Grant Fennell and it was tied at nine. In the eighth Nevada took its first lead of the game on Josh Zamora’s two-out RBI double that scored Cole Krzmarzick with the winning run. Krzmarzick reached base on a walk. Keone Cabinian came out of the Pack bullpen to pitch the ninth and retired the first two hitters he faced. After a double he ended the game on a fly ball to Krzmarzick in center field.

Shrum (5-for-5) and Fennell (4-for-4) combined to go 9-for-9 at the plate and score six runs. Shrum set career highs in hits (5), total bases (9) and RBI (5). The five hits is the high for a Pack player this season and the five RBI ties Zamora for the high. Fennell’s four hits is his career high. Hatten also had a multiple hit game going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI.

Kellen Strahm (3-for-5) topped SJSU with three hits. Brett Bautista (1-for-5,R) drove in three of the Spartans nine runs.

Jordan Jackson (3-1) earned his third win in his last five outings tossing two scoreless innings. Keone Cabinian (5) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save of the season. Del Monta-Smith (0-3) lost his third game of the season allowing two runs in 2.1 innings on the mount.

After Friday’s game was rained out the two teams will play a doubleheader starting at noon on Sunday. Listen to John Ramey call the action along with his father Hal Ramey on 94.1 FM/1450 AM. The broadcast is also available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

Notes:

Nevada snapped its three-game losing skid.

The Wolf Pack has won all four games played with SJSU this season, scored in double figures in all four games and collected double figure hits in all four games.

The Pack bullpen, Jordan Jackson (2 IP), Matt Young (1 IP) and Keone Cabinian (1 IP),did not allow a run in the final four innings of the game.

Grant Fennell collected a career-high four hits.

Nevada Press Release