Bobcat Spotted in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bobcat Spotted in Reno

Courtesy of Doug Venne Courtesy of Doug Venne

Saturday evening a Reno resident spotted a bobcat near Rattlesnake Mountain.

Doug Venne sent us these pictures of the creature he saw about 30 feet from his backyard 

If you live in the area it may be a good idea to bring in your pets.


 

