Aces Suffer First Loss of the Year

The Aces fell to the Grizzlies, 15-8, falling to 2-1 on the season. Despite a 5-for-5 day from Socrates Brito and a 2-for-3 day from Marcus Littlewood, the Aces couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep up with Fresno.

Fresno utilized the long ball once again. Jon Kemmer (solo) hit his first of the season, and Jack Mayfield (grand slam) hit a home run for the second straight night. Tyler White and AJ Reed each added a pair of RBI, as well. Rogelio Armenteros will get the ball for Fresno tomorrow afternoon. On the other side, Albert Suarez will make his Aces debut as Reno tries to improve to 3-1.

Top Performers - Reno

Socrates Brito (5-for-5, RBI)

Marcus Littlewood (2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI)

Anthony Recker (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Fresno

Jack Mayfield (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI)

Tyler White (3-for-5, 2 RBI)

Jon Kemmer (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

Reno Aces Press Release