Aces Suffer First Loss of the Year

University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday. The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall.
The Aces fell to the Grizzlies, 15-8, falling to 2-1 on the season. Despite a 5-for-5 day from Socrates Brito and a 2-for-3 day from Marcus Littlewood, the Aces couldn't muster up enough offense to keep up with Fresno.
Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer's first since May 18, 2017.
