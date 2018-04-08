Aces Suffer First Loss of the Year - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Suffer First Loss of the Year

Posted: Updated:

 The Aces fell to the Grizzlies, 15-8, falling to 2-1 on the season. Despite a 5-for-5 day from Socrates Brito and a 2-for-3 day from Marcus Littlewood, the Aces couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep up with Fresno.

Fresno utilized the long ball once again. Jon Kemmer (solo) hit his first of the season, and Jack Mayfield (grand slam) hit a home run for the second straight night. Tyler White and AJ Reed each added a pair of RBI, as well. Rogelio Armenteros will get the ball for Fresno tomorrow afternoon. On the other side, Albert Suarez will make his Aces debut as Reno tries to improve to 3-1.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Socrates Brito (5-for-5, RBI)
  • Marcus Littlewood (2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI)
  • Anthony Recker (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Fresno

  • Jack Mayfield (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI)
  • Tyler White (3-for-5, 2 RBI)
  • Jon Kemmer (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

Reno Aces Press Release

  • Shrum Leads Pack to Win Over SJSU

    Shrum Leads Pack to Win Over SJSU

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:47:21 GMT

    University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday.  The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall.  

    More >>

    University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday.  The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall.  

    More >>

  • Aces Suffer First Loss of the Year

    Aces Suffer First Loss of the Year

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:45:00 GMT

     The Aces fell to the Grizzlies, 15-8, falling to 2-1 on the season. Despite a 5-for-5 day from Socrates Brito and a 2-for-3 day from Marcus Littlewood, the Aces couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep up with Fresno. 

    More >>

     The Aces fell to the Grizzlies, 15-8, falling to 2-1 on the season. Despite a 5-for-5 day from Socrates Brito and a 2-for-3 day from Marcus Littlewood, the Aces couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep up with Fresno. 

    More >>

  • Clarke Leads Aces to Win Over Fresno

    Clarke Leads Aces to Win Over Fresno

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-04-07 06:48:43 GMT

    Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.

    More >>

    Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.