"Trash Island" in Sparks Loses Most of Its Trash

Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
University of Nevada (16-11, 10-3 MW) first baseman Dillan Shrum had a career game, sparking the Wolf Pack to a 10-9 victory in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series at San José State (10-18, 3-9 MW) on Saturday. The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 10-3 in conference play and 16-11 overall.More >>
The Aces fell to the Grizzlies, 15-8, falling to 2-1 on the season. Despite a 5-for-5 day from Socrates Brito and a 2-for-3 day from Marcus Littlewood, the Aces couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep up with Fresno.More >>
They say less rainfall Saturday morning and a significant reduction in water released from Lake Tahoe is causing the water levels to recede.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.More >>
California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.More >>
