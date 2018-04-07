"Trash Island" in Sparks Loses Most of Its Trash

"Trash Island" is a stretch of land in the Truckee River filled with garbage east of Rock Park in Sparks. Channel 2 News learned about the area after Chastity Townsend, a Sparks resident, spoke with us about her efforts to clean up the area.

On Saturday most of the garbage on that island was washed away by the Truckee River due to high water levels from rain the day before. Water levels rose high enough to cover hundreds of feet of the bike path that runs along the river.

You can find that original story here.

With no swift response to the pile-up from the City of Sparks, Townsend began to gather volunteers to move the trash, and Battle Born Pool & Spa agreed to help with the cleanup April 14. Townsend was just a little late.

"I see that most of it's been swept down river," Townsend says. "Which is what I was trying to avoid."

Townsend had reached out to the city of Sparks about the mess, and the city told Channel 2 Tuesday that they were doing the best they could considering the volume of trash near the river. For further comment click the link above.

Waste Management told Channel 2 News that they could not assist in the cleanup likely until August based on their threshold for the danger of the river, but did offer to provide boxes for the clean up on the 14th.

Townsend says she sees the city of Sparks picking up trash all the time, just not in the most crucial areas to the community.

"I'm disappointed that now this has become part of our ecosystem when this could've been avoided," Townsend says.

Nathan Jensen, a Sparks resident, says he's noticed the pile of trash called "Trash Island." He says a lot of the trash could still be handled with, but there's only so much you can do to prepare.

"It makes it harder now to clean up the area because it has spread, " Jensen says. "But there's nothing you can do with the rain raising the river."

Jensen says he notices homeless camps along the Truckee River from Mill St. all the way to east of Rock Blvd. He says the problem is far greater than just the one island, and the amount of trash has gotten over time.

"Growing up here, it's just gotten worse over the years," Jensen says. "And I understand it takes a lot to keep it clean and we don't have the help to keep the area clean."

That's one of the reasons Townsend decided to clean it up herself, and she continues to follow through with the plan next Saturday, no matter what "Trash Island" looks like by then.

"I'm still going to come down here on the 14th and pick up garbage whatever happens to be left," Townsend says. "And I will move downstream and continue to move downstream and tackle this problem as I see it."

If you'd like to help Townsend you can meet her at Rock Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

We recommend you bring gloves and use caution when around the Truckee River. While flows should slow down a lot by next week, it's strong enough people should be careful.