Around 900 People Without Power Near Round Mountain, Nevada

They say less rainfall Saturday morning and a significant reduction in water released from Lake Tahoe is causing the water levels to recede.More >>
They say less rainfall Saturday morning and a significant reduction in water released from Lake Tahoe is causing the water levels to recede.More >>
They say the cause of the outage is damage to NV Energy equipment. The restoration time is currently 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.More >>
They say the cause of the outage is damage to NV Energy equipment. The restoration time is currently 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.More >>
A leading German newspaper is reporting that authorities believe there is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash in Muenster and the driver is believed to be a middle-aged German man who had psychological issues.More >>
A leading German newspaper is reporting that authorities believe there is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash in Muenster and the driver is believed to be a middle-aged German man who had psychological issues.More >>
Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.More >>
Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>
A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.More >>
A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.More >>
We know it’s going to be soggy outside but there’s still a lot of Things 2 Do indoors this weekend!More >>
We know it’s going to be soggy outside but there’s still a lot of Things 2 Do indoors this weekend!More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man was arrested on child sexual assault and child lewdness charges.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man was arrested on child sexual assault and child lewdness charges.More >>