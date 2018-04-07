Around 900 People Without Power Near Round Mountain, Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Around 900 People Without Power Near Round Mountain, Nevada

NV Energy is reporting 910 customers are without power near Round Mountain, Nevada. They say the cause of the outage is damage to NV Energy equipment. 

The restoration time is currently 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

