NWS: Truckee River Water Levels Receding in Downtown Reno

The National Weather Service is reporting that flooding is no longer expected for the Truckee River, in and around downtown Reno.

They say less rainfall Saturday morning and a significant reduction in water released from Lake Tahoe is causing the water levels to recede. The Truckee River, near Truckee California, is expecting moderate flooding now through Sunday morning.

The West and East forks of the Carson River are also expecting moderate flooding.

Overall, rivers, creeks, and streams will continue to run fast and high the next several days. NWS Reno advises the public to stay away from waterways over the next few days.

For the latest information, go to weather.gov/reno.

Road Conditions:

Nevada Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday morning that Mottsville Lane is closed in both directions due to flooding. Use alternate routes if possible.