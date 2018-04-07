Clarke Leads Aces to Win Over Fresno

Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.More >>
