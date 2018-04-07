Clarke Leads Aces to Win Over Fresno

Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.

The Grizzlies threatened in the top of the sixth with three home runs of their own. Kyle Tucker (two-run), Tyler White (solo), and Jack Mayfield (solo) narrowed the Aces lead to one heading into the bottom half of the sixth. Reno responded with two of their own and never looked back. Jimmie Sherfy, the Aces all-time saves leader, entered in the ninth and slammed the door. Reno improves to 2-0 on the season and will face Fresno three more times at Greater Nevada field before hitting the road for Sacramento on April 10.

Top Performers - Reno

Jack Reinheimer (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR)

Daniel Robertson (2-for-2, R, RBI, BB)

Taylor Clarke (5.0 IP, 9 K, 3 H, 1 BB)

Top Performers - Fresno

Kyle Tucker (2-for-4, 2 RBI, HR)

Tyler White (2-for-4, HR)

Reymin Guduan (1.2 IP, 3 K)

Reno Aces Press Release