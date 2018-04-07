Reno, Sparks Prepare for Flooding

Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.More >>
Diamondbacks number seven prospect Taylor Clarke got he nod for Greg Gross tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Clarke turned in his best Triple-A performance in his career, striking out nine Grizzlies in 5.0 innings of work. At the plate, Jack Reinheimer added to the Aces home run total with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The one-run home run was Reinheimer’s first since May 18, 2017.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>
A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.More >>
A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.More >>
Firefighters say a woman was able to keep a fire from spreading, by closing the door to the bedroom and calling 911.More >>
Firefighters say a woman was able to keep a fire from spreading, by closing the door to the bedroom and calling 911.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a "zero tolerance" policy aimed at people entering the United States illegally for the first time on the Mexican border.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a "zero tolerance" policy aimed at people entering the United States illegally for the first time on the Mexican border.More >>
The National Weather Service says due to decreased releases out of Lake Tahoe, flooding is no longer anticipated along the Truckee River through downtown Reno.More >>
The National Weather Service says due to decreased releases out of Lake Tahoe, flooding is no longer anticipated along the Truckee River through downtown Reno.More >>