Sparks Police Looking for Bank Robber

The Sparks Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank inside a grocery store Friday night.

Officers say they responded to a hold up alarm at the US Bank inside of the Safeway on Vista Boulevard. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived.

The suspect was described as a white woman with a small build. If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

