No Injuries in Sparks House Fire

Firefighters say a woman was able to keep a fire from spreading, by closing the door to the bedroom and calling 911.

The Sparks Fire Department says they were called out to a home in the 1700 block of F Street around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found a mattress on fire in the back bedroom.

REMSA was called for one person who breathed in a little smoke. The person was not transported to the hospital.

The Red Cross is assisting five people displaced by the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters say one person in the home was able to prevent the fire from spreading by closing the bedroom door. They say when a fire starts, you should shut any doors you can on your way out of the home.