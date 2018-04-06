Douglas County Prepares for Possible Flooding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Prepares for Possible Flooding

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

Douglas County workers have been busy gearing up for possible flooding this weekend, and county officials are urging residents to help do their part.

Melissa Blosser, Public Information Officer for Douglas County says city officials have been hard at work, "We've had our road crews out in full force and they are cleaning out culverts and making sure everything is cleaned out and getting ready."

They have also scheduled extra hands on deck, including help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, emergency management and the fire department. Those workers will be on-call Friday night and Saturday, keeping a close eye on debris and especially, roadway conditions.  

In last year's case, flooding was so extreme, drivers trying to use Highway 395 found themselves stuck. That's because flooding on the Carson River also caused the Cradlebaugh Bridge to flood. That stretch of highway was completely shut down. 

While the county does not anticipate it to get that bad this time around, they're still urging residents to prepare for the worst case scenario. 

Blosser says residents should prepare an emergency kit and stay up to date on river forecasts. With high winds expected, residents need to tie down anything that could get blown away, including garbage cans. Clean out gutters around your home. 

Blosser adds, it's a community effort to look out for others, "It's always good to check on your neighbors, if you know people that are vulnerable, go check on them, knock on their door, make sure they're aware. Conditions, like I said, can change quickly." 

If needed, an evacuation center will be opened at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, located at 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410.

If you do happen across a flooded road when driving, remember 'turn around, don't drown.' 

There are nine self-fill sandbag locations in Douglas County:

Sheridan Fire Station 
980 Sheridan Lane
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Genoa Fire Station
2298 Main Street
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Jacks Valley Fire Station
3450 Jacks Valley Road
Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station

Johnson Lane Fire Station
1450 Stephanie Lane
Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station

Fish Springs Fire Station
2249 Fish Springs Road
Sand is located in parking lot rear of building

Ruhenstroth Fire Station
2008 Pinto Circle
Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building

Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center
4001 Carter Drive
Sand is located in front parking lot

Fire District Warehouse
941 Mitch Drive
Sand is located front parking lot, north side

Zephyr Cover Park
Hwy 50 and Warrior Way
Sand is located at the upper parking lot

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.