Douglas County Prepares for Possible Flooding

Douglas County workers have been busy gearing up for possible flooding this weekend, and county officials are urging residents to help do their part.

Melissa Blosser, Public Information Officer for Douglas County says city officials have been hard at work, "We've had our road crews out in full force and they are cleaning out culverts and making sure everything is cleaned out and getting ready."

They have also scheduled extra hands on deck, including help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, emergency management and the fire department. Those workers will be on-call Friday night and Saturday, keeping a close eye on debris and especially, roadway conditions.

In last year's case, flooding was so extreme, drivers trying to use Highway 395 found themselves stuck. That's because flooding on the Carson River also caused the Cradlebaugh Bridge to flood. That stretch of highway was completely shut down.

While the county does not anticipate it to get that bad this time around, they're still urging residents to prepare for the worst case scenario.

Blosser says residents should prepare an emergency kit and stay up to date on river forecasts. With high winds expected, residents need to tie down anything that could get blown away, including garbage cans. Clean out gutters around your home.

Blosser adds, it's a community effort to look out for others, "It's always good to check on your neighbors, if you know people that are vulnerable, go check on them, knock on their door, make sure they're aware. Conditions, like I said, can change quickly."

If needed, an evacuation center will be opened at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, located at 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410.

If you do happen across a flooded road when driving, remember 'turn around, don't drown.'

There are nine self-fill sandbag locations in Douglas County:

Sheridan Fire Station

980 Sheridan Lane

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area



Genoa Fire Station

2298 Main Street

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area



Jacks Valley Fire Station

3450 Jacks Valley Road

Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station



Johnson Lane Fire Station

1450 Stephanie Lane

Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station



Fish Springs Fire Station

2249 Fish Springs Road

Sand is located in parking lot rear of building



Ruhenstroth Fire Station

2008 Pinto Circle

Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building



Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center

4001 Carter Drive

Sand is located in front parking lot



Fire District Warehouse

941 Mitch Drive

Sand is located front parking lot, north side



Zephyr Cover Park

Hwy 50 and Warrior Way

Sand is located at the upper parking lot