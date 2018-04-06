Truckee Prepares for Moderate Flooding

A constant rain fall made for wet conditions in and around Truckee Friday morning. The Truckee Fire District is just one of several agencies on standby in the event of an emergency during the storm.

"We just want to advise residents to steer clear,” said Nick Brown, Public Information Officer with TFD. “Our river raft is ready to go and geared up and all of our firefighters are on duty."

CERT volunteers are also at the ready; prepared to lend a helping hand to any resident who may need to divert water away from their home.

"Residents can come by if they would like a little extra security and grab some sand bags to kind of secure homes that could have a potential for flooding,” said Brown.

With this particular storm, Truckee residents say they aren't necessarily concerned about the river breaching it's banks and causing flooding, they're more worried about the rain causing runoff and clogging drains.

Bryson Olson, Co-Owner of West End Snow Clearing is in the business of shielding homes during atmospheric rivers.

"Especially when you have snow pack that the rain is melting, it's a lot of water in a short amount of time,” said Olson.

He says sandbags are a hot commodity when protecting against rain damage, but that hasn't been the case during this rain event.

"Last year when I was in here you couldn't even get a sandbag under those cones there were so many people,” said Olson.

No matter the size of the storm, Brown says residents should always be ready for the worst.

"Just make sure that they're clearing debris out of their gutter or downspouts,” said Brown. “Don't wait till the last minute to come by and get some sandbags."