Suspect in Car Theft Crashes Car Fleeing Police

A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.

The Reno Police Department says an officer saw a stolen car in the area of Wells Avenue and Mill Street. When the officer tried to stop the car when it turned onto Aitken Street, the driver drove through an apartment complex parking lot.

Police say the driver crossed Locust Street and nearly hit another patrol car, before heading through an alley to Kirman Avenue. There, the driver crashed into another vehicle.

The driver tried to flee the area on foot, but was quickly apprehended after a struggle.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Richard Ryan Thomas. He was taken to Renown for minor injuries. He will be booked for felony eluding, hit and run, obstructing and resisting an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a dangerous weapon (metal knuckles).

Kirman Avenue was closed for a short time while crews cleared the crash.

