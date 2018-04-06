Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault, Child Lewdness Charges - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault, Child Lewdness Charges

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man was arrested on child sexual assault and child lewdness charges. 

Authorities arrested Christian Flores-Martinez on Thursday on one child lewdness charge and two child sexual assault charges related to an incident in March of 2018. 

WCSO tells us the victim is a female and it was an isolated incident. The victim and suspect did know each other. 

Christian Flores-Martinez is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement charge. 

He’s being held at the Washoe County Jail on $250,000 bond. 

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to contact Washoe County Sheriff's Office (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.