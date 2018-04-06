Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault, Child Lewdness Charges

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man was arrested on child sexual assault and child lewdness charges.

Authorities arrested Christian Flores-Martinez on Thursday on one child lewdness charge and two child sexual assault charges related to an incident in March of 2018.

WCSO tells us the victim is a female and it was an isolated incident. The victim and suspect did know each other.

Christian Flores-Martinez is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement charge.

He’s being held at the Washoe County Jail on $250,000 bond.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to contact Washoe County Sheriff's Office (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.