Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault, Child Lewdness Charges

A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.More >>
A man in the hospital faces criminal charges when he is released, after crashing a stolen car near Downtown Reno Friday.More >>
Douglas County workers have been busy gearing up for possible flooding this weekend, and county officials are urging residents to help do their part.More >>
Douglas County workers have been busy gearing up for possible flooding this weekend, and county officials are urging residents to help do their part.More >>
A constant rain fall made for wet conditions in and around Truckee Friday morning.More >>
A constant rain fall made for wet conditions in and around Truckee Friday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the University of Nevada Student measles case is linked to an unvaccinated traveler who was exposed in Europe, and developed measles after returning to the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the University of Nevada Student measles case is linked to an unvaccinated traveler who was exposed in Europe, and developed measles after returning to the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
The National Weather Service says due to decreased releases out of Lake Tahoe, flooding is no longer anticipated along the Truckee River through downtown Reno.More >>
The National Weather Service says due to decreased releases out of Lake Tahoe, flooding is no longer anticipated along the Truckee River through downtown Reno.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a Hawthorne man died in a rollover crash on State Route 376 in Nye County last Thursday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a Hawthorne man died in a rollover crash on State Route 376 in Nye County last Thursday.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
The National Weather Service says due to decreased releases out of Lake Tahoe, flooding is no longer anticipated along the Truckee River through downtown Reno.More >>
The National Weather Service says due to decreased releases out of Lake Tahoe, flooding is no longer anticipated along the Truckee River through downtown Reno.More >>
An administrator with WestCare said they're closing because of a funding dispute with the state.More >>
An administrator with WestCare said they're closing because of a funding dispute with the state.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shots fired call that happened near the 2600 block of Wrondel Way early Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shots fired call that happened near the 2600 block of Wrondel Way early Friday morning.More >>