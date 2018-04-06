NHP: Weather May Be to Blame for I-580 Crash Near Mt. Rose

Nevada Highway Patrol says it believes weather may have caused a crash on I-580 north near the Mt. Rose on-ramp early Friday afternoon.

The injury crash, which happened just before noon, temporarily block some lanes.

NHP says the crash damaged the barrier, but it is not a hazard to nearby drivers.

Updated state road conditions, from winter road closures to traffic and road incident information, are available by dialing 511 or logging on to nvroads.com before driving.

Drivers can also check nevadadot.com to view live traffic cameras.

