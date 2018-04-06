NV Energy Says 530 Customers Without Power in Spanish Springs

NV Energy says about 530 customers are without power in the Spanish Springs area due to equipment damage.

Restoration is expected around 1:45 p.m.

The outage was first reported just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

High winds are expected this weekend and could create more power outages. KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says area winds could reach 40-55 mph and could down power lines and trees.

A flood warning continues for the Truckee River in Reno where it's expected to rise to moderate flood stage in Sparks by Saturday morning and afternoon. Minor to moderate flooding can be expected in our low lying areas. The majority of the rain should come to an end by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says pile burning will be closed temporarily until Saturday due to high winds that are forecast in advance of the storm. "We request all residents that have conducted pile burning recently to ensure ashes are wet and cold to the touch," TMFPD Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Lisa Beaver said. "Embers can rekindle days after they appear to be out, especially in high winds. We are restricting open burning until the winds have passed and moisture has saturated the area."