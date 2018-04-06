Renewed Trade Tensions Send Stocks Lower

Another flare-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and China sent the stock market sharply lower for the second time this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 572 points Friday, having traded down as much as 767. It fell modestly for the week.

Caterpillar dropped 3.5%, the most in the Dow. Caterpillar and other industrial companies rely heavily on overseas sales and could suffer if commerce is curtailed by rising trade barriers.

The latest market swing came after President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.

The Dow recovered some of its worse losses to end down 2.3% at 23,932.

The S&P 500 fell 58 points, or 2.2%, to 2,604. The Nasdaq composite dropped 161 points, or 2.3%, to 6,915.

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Trump administration is talking with Chinese officials and is willing to negotiate to resolve the trade dispute. But he says President Donald Trump will remain steadfast on protecting U.S. economic interests.

Mnuchin told CNBC, "We're absolutely willing to negotiate." Mnuchin says in the interview that U.S. officials are in communication with the Chinese. But he adds, "On the other hand, the president is absolutely prepared to defend our interests." He says those interests include protecting U.S. farmers.

The treasury secretary acknowledged that the escalation of tensions between the two countries has brought "the potential of a trade war." But he said that the current standoff is not the beginning of a trade war, and that he's "cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to work this out."

Meanwhile, China's commerce ministry says Beijing is prepared to fight the U.S. "at any cost" as a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies escalated with President Donald Trump ordering the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods.

The ministry said in a statement Friday that if Washington persisted in what Beijing describes as protectionism, China would "dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly."

Trump's surprise directive Thursday came a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump argues China's trade practices have led to the closure of American factories and the loss of millions of American jobs.

