Crews Say Fire Damages Barn, Farm Equipment in Gardnerville

Crews Say Fire Damages Barn, Farm Equipment in Gardnerville

Firefighters in Douglas County are investigating what caused a barn to go up in flames Friday morning. 

East Fork Fire Protection District says the fire started around 8:45 a.m. near Mottsville and Centerville Lane. 

Crews say the fire damaged some farm equipment and small outbuildings. 

At one point, a column of thick black smoke could be seen billowing above the buildings.

No one was hurt. 

