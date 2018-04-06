NHP: Hawthorne Man Dies in Truck Rollover Crash in Nye County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Hawthorne Man Dies in Truck Rollover Crash in Nye County

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol says a Hawthorne man died in a rollover crash on State Route 376 in Nye County last Thursday. 

NHP says just after 4:15 p.m., 47-year-old Robert Lewis Cox was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup north when he went off the road and hit a metal marker post, south of Round Mountain, between Tonopah and Austin. They say he steered the truck back onto the road, went into the oncoming lane, hit a second metal post and overturned. 

Troopers say Cox died on scene. 

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Sergeant Karen Garretson at (775) 687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180302912

