NHP: Hawthorne Man Dies in Truck Rollover Crash in Nye County

Nevada Highway Patrol says a Hawthorne man died in a rollover crash on State Route 376 in Nye County last Thursday.

NHP says just after 4:15 p.m., 47-year-old Robert Lewis Cox was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup north when he went off the road and hit a metal marker post, south of Round Mountain, between Tonopah and Austin. They say he steered the truck back onto the road, went into the oncoming lane, hit a second metal post and overturned.

Troopers say Cox died on scene.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Sergeant Karen Garretson at (775) 687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180302912