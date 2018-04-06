Things 2 Do This Weekend

This weekend you can kick it with a triceratops, pose with a velociraptor , and even ride a t-rex?

Get ready to bed-rock with the dinosaurs this weekend as Jurassic Quest, the largest exhibit of moving lifelike dinosaurs in North America, hits the Reno-Sparks Convention Center!

Each dino is painstakingly designed with leading paleontologists to make sure they match their prehistoric counterpart.

The walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods runs Friday through Sunday.

Once you are done with the dinos, just down the street is the 17th Annual Nevada Women's Expo!

Thousands are expected to attend the two-day exhibit-- which showcases fashion, health, career, lifestyle and entertainment products and services for women of all ages and lifestyles.

Attendees can explore products, enjoy live music, nominate your choice for exceptional woman of the year, and even donate blood!

"Be a blood hero, and you will also get a free ticket into the expo if you are a donor, and we also have some vendors that will be giving away special goodies,” says Joye Kinkade.

That runs Friday through Saturday at the old Sports Authority in Firecreek Crossing in Reno.

With recreational marijuana legalized business in the cannabis industry is booming here in the Silver state.

This weekend you can learn more about the business aspect of the marijuana industry, with two full days of speakers and panelists, as well as almost a hundred local and national trade vendors showing the advancements in cultivation.

"Whether it’s growing medical marijuana, business-related, its all-encompassing of the industry. A lot of people think of cannabis and they think right to the dispensary, and that's just the final product, or even 1% of the industry at large,” says Cole Markus.

But you won't be able to consume any marijuana there. The convention runs Saturday through Sunday at the Whitney Peak Hotel starting at 10am.