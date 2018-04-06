UNR Police: Downed Phone Line Closes Portion of Evans Avenue

Fire crews say no one was hurt after a fire broke out near a home and barn near Highway 88 in Douglas County early Friday morning.More >>
April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Today, one Reno mother got to thank the EMT who made it possible for her baby to save two lives, after her death.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a Hawthorne man died in a rollover crash on State Route 376 in Nye County last Thursday.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno Police say a downed phone line has closed a portion of Evans Avenue, until about 10 a.m. Friday.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for western Nevada's Carson River and a flood watch for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra's eastern front in anticipation of heavy rains and excessive snowmelt beginning Friday.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shots fired call that happened near the 2600 block of Wrondel Way early Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Sun Valley.More >>
An administrator with WestCare said they're closing because of a funding dispute with the state.More >>
