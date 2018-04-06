UNR Police: Downed Phone Line Closes Portion of Evans Avenue

The University of Nevada, Reno Police say a downed phone line has closed a portion of Evans Avenue, until about 10 a.m. Friday.

Evans is closed between Jodi Drive and Highland Drive near Taylor Memorial Park in Reno. The school advises using an alternate route until the roadway is reopened.

The University also says some campus phones are currently also not working due to the downed line.

The incident was first reported just before 6:45 a.m.