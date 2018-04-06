President Trump Points Out Aluminum Prices Are Down

President Donald Trump is pleased that that aluminum prices are down after he imposed new tariffs. He tweets, "People are surprised, I'm not!"

Trump tweeted Friday: "Despite the Aluminum Tariffs, Aluminum prices are DOWN 4%. People are surprised, I'm not! Lots of money coming into U.S. coffers and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!"

In March, Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum but exempted most major countries except China and Japan.

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has escalated in recent days.

Trump spoke about the clash in an interview with the "Bernie and Sid" radio show on 77 WABC Radio that was taped Thursday and aired Friday. He said there "could be a little pain." But he added, "We're going to have a much stronger country when we're finished."

Meanwhile, China's commerce ministry says Beijing is prepared to fight the U.S. "at any cost" as a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies escalated with President Donald Trump ordering the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods.

The ministry said in a statement Friday that if Washington persisted in what Beijing describes as protectionism, China would "dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly."

Trump's surprise directive Thursday came a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump argues China's trade practices have led to the closure of American factories and the loss of millions of American jobs.

