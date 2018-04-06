Reno Police Investigate Shots Fired Call Near Wrondel Way - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Shots Fired Call Near Wrondel Way

Updated:

Reno Police are investigating a shots fired call that happened near the 2600 block of Wrondel Way early Friday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m. police were called out to that area where they found shell casings on the ground.

There are no injuries.

Police are looking for a white passenger car.

This investigation is ongoing but if you have any information you are asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

