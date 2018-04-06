Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Sun Valley Teenager - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Sun Valley Teenager

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old from Sun Valley.

Deputies say Giovanni "Bella" Albiniano was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Yukon Drive and 9th Avenue. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the word "Schurz" in white lettering.

If you have seen her, contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch at 775-785-9276.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.