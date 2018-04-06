Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Sun Valley Teenager

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old from Sun Valley.

Deputies say Giovanni "Bella" Albiniano was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Yukon Drive and 9th Avenue. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the word "Schurz" in white lettering.

If you have seen her, contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch at 775-785-9276.