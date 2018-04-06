Aces Win Opener 10-2 over Fresno

Aces Release
4/5/2018
The Reno Aces defeated the Fresno Grizzlies, 10-2, to kick off the 2018 campaign. Led by Christian Walker, Reno scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Nevada Alum Braden Shipley delivered 5.1 innings, allowing one run on seven hits to earn the victory. The Aces have dominated Opening Day, earning their seventh win in 10 years. Taylor Clarke (0-0, 0.00) will get the nod for Greg Gross tomorrow night and will square off against Grizzlies’ right-hander Trent Thorton (0-0, 0.00).
Top Performers - Reno
Top Performers - Fresno
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Final
|
FRE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
RNO
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
X
|
10
Scoring - Reno
2-0 : Soctraes Brito singles to left field, Ildemaro Vargas and Jack Reinheimer score. Brito thrown out trying to advance to second. (BOTTOM 1st)
4-0 : Ildemaro Vargas singles to right field. Cesar Puello and Michael Perez score. Kristopher Negron to third on error by Alejandro Garcia. (BOTTOM 2nd)
5-0 : Jack Reinheimer hits a sacrifice fly to right field. Kristopher Negron scores. (BOTTOM 2nd)
7-0 : Christian Walker hits a home run to right field. Ildemaro Vargas scores. (BOTTOM 2nd)
9-0 : Yasmany Tomas hits a home run to right field. Socrates Brito scores. (BOTTOM 4th)
10-1 : Christian Walker hits a sacrifice fly to left field. Jack Reinheimer scores. (BOTTOM 6th)
Scoring - Fresno
9-1: Tyler White singles up the middle. Drew Ferguson scores. Kyle Tucker to third. (TOP 6th)
10-2 : Tony Kemp hits a sacrifice fly to left field. Garrett Stubbs scores. (TOP 7th)
Tomorrow’s Matchup
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
OPPONENT
|
PROBABLE PITCHERS
|
TIME (PT)
|
(PT) RADIO/TV
|
Friday
|
April 6
|
Fresno Grizzlies
|
RHP Taylor Clarke (0-0, 0.00) VS.
RHP Trent Thorton (0-0, 0.00)
|
6:35PM
|
KPLY 630 AM
MY21TV
Notes & Information
