Aces Win Opener 10-2 over Fresno

Aces Release

4/5/2018

The Reno Aces defeated the Fresno Grizzlies, 10-2, to kick off the 2018 campaign. Led by Christian Walker, Reno scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Nevada Alum Braden Shipley delivered 5.1 innings, allowing one run on seven hits to earn the victory. The Aces have dominated Opening Day, earning their seventh win in 10 years. Taylor Clarke (0-0, 0.00) will get the nod for Greg Gross tomorrow night and will square off against Grizzlies’ right-hander Trent Thorton (0-0, 0.00).

Top Performers - Reno

  • Christian Walker (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)
  • Yasmany Tomas (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)
  • Braden Shipley ( W, 5.1 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 1 ER)

Top Performers - Fresno

  • Drew Ferguson  (3-for-4, 2B, BB)
  • Kyle Tucker (2-for-4, BB)
  • Tyler White (1-for-3, BB, RBI)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Final

FRE

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

2

RNO

2

5

0

2

0

1

0

0

X

10

Scoring - Reno

2-0 : Soctraes Brito singles to left field, Ildemaro Vargas and Jack Reinheimer score. Brito thrown out trying to advance to second. (BOTTOM 1st)

4-0 : Ildemaro Vargas singles to right field. Cesar Puello and Michael Perez score. Kristopher Negron to third on error by Alejandro Garcia. (BOTTOM 2nd)

5-0 : Jack Reinheimer hits a sacrifice fly to right field. Kristopher Negron scores. (BOTTOM 2nd)

7-0 : Christian Walker hits a home run to right field. Ildemaro Vargas scores. (BOTTOM 2nd)

9-0 : Yasmany Tomas hits a home run to right field. Socrates Brito scores.  (BOTTOM 4th)

10-1 : Christian Walker hits a sacrifice fly to left field. Jack Reinheimer scores. (BOTTOM 6th)

Scoring - Fresno

9-1: Tyler White singles up the middle. Drew Ferguson scores. Kyle Tucker to third. (TOP 6th)

10-2 : Tony Kemp hits a sacrifice fly to left field. Garrett Stubbs scores. (TOP 7th)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

(PT) RADIO/TV

Friday

April 6

Fresno Grizzlies

RHP Taylor Clarke (0-0, 0.00) VS.

RHP Trent Thorton (0-0, 0.00)

6:35PM

KPLY 630 AM

MY21TV

Notes & Information

  • Shipley Repeats: Braden Shipley is the first Aces pitcher to start on Opening Day twice
  • Return of the MVP: Christian Walker returns to Reno after capturing the Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player award in 2017. The Norristown, PA native launched a franchise-record 32 regular season home runs, drove in 114 and hit .309 in 133 games played. Walker earned a September call up and was featured on the D-backs playoff roster.
  • Off We Go: The Aces have won the first game of their season four years in a row. ­

