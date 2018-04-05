Detox Center for Homeless Shelter Closes Suddenly

The main detox facility that serves the homeless shelter Downtown Reno unexpectedly closed its doors Thursday.

The WestCare Community Triage Center is right next to the shelters on Record Street, and where officials send people who need to sober up or detox before they can get help at the shelter.

An administrator with WestCare said they're closing because of a funding dispute with the state.

"WestCare has always been an agency that has taken anybody and everybody," WestCare Deputy Administrator Rob Adams said. "Now that the funding has stopped, we have no choice but to close our doors."

Adams said every bed in their 20-bed facility is taken, every day.

WestCare employees were moving files out of the building Thursday in a sudden closure that surprised people at the shelter. Shelter officials said nobody informed them that the detox center was closing, and now they're in a tough position, with nobody to fill the space.

"It takes pressure off the hospitals," Volunteers of America Regional Director Pat Cashell said. "It takes pressure off the jails, to be able to bring people here, so, yeah, it's a loss in so many different ways."

They're hoping to find another service to take over, but in the meantime, they may need help from other facilities in the community.

"Most of our clients are battling addiction and alcohol issues," Cashell said, "and so it was a great resource for us to be able to send them over there and then once they get cleaned up and sobered up to be able to bring them into the shelters and give them the help they need."

WestCare Nevada released a statement about the Reno facility's closure:

WestCare Nevada, which started in Las Vegas in 1973 and is a subsidiary of WestCare Foundation, announced today that it has closed its Reno operations with the exception of WestCare Homefront which serves veterans. The number of staff being laid off totals 35. The closures are due to financial shortfalls primarily with government funding partners. Since 2008, WestCare Nevada has provided comprehensive care for thousands of individuals and families in crisis throughout the northern Nevada region. “We have been the recovery beacon of hope, and oftentimes, the last option available for our vulnerable men, women, and children,” said WestCare Nevada’s Communications Director Robert Vickrey. “We are dismayed that these circumstances have led us to close our doors in northern Nevada and rural areas. Our mission has always been to ‘uplift the human spirit,’ and it’s heartbreaking for us that many people will not have anywhere else to turn during a time of crisis in their lives.”

Channel 2 has reached out to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health to find out what exactly happened with the funding or if there's more to the story. As soon as they issue a response, we will post the update.