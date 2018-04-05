Heller Discusses Veterans, Border Security

Senator Dean Heller is in Nevada while Congress is in recess. He says federal lawmakers have made strides in recent months, but that there is still a lot to get done this year. The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill includes $685 million for state home construction grants. Heller says some of it will likely be used to reimburse the state for the federal government's share of the $50 million Northern Nevada State Veterans Home.

"They're gonna get it," Heller, R-Nevada said. "Absolutely, we're gonna do everything we possibly can. We, through this omnibus, finally funded the military for the next two years."

Heller sits on the Veterans Affairs Committee and says he has helped change issues in Nevada and nationally, including the application process for VA benefits in Nevada.

"The transition from being full-time military to being a veteran, three or four years to get your benefits and the health care that you've earned," Heller said. "We have that application reduced down to probably about 120 to 150 days."

President Trump recently signed one of Heller's bills into law, which veterans who were released with an "Other-than-honorable" discharge a mental health assessment and treatment from the VA. The omnibus also provides federal resources to fight homelessness among veterans.

"I certainly know the sacrifices that these families go through to keep us safe and I can't imagine a more important thing that we do at the federal level than keeping this country safe," Heller said.

The spending bill also directs the implementation of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Reauthorization Act, and provides funding for wildfire management and improvements to firefighting.

"Everything that we do to keep that lake clean, we have one fire in northern California bring all that ash over and it dilutes the clarity of that lake," Heller said. "I think it's important that we do everything that we possibly can. We burned over a million acres (in Nevada) last year and I don't want to see that trend upwards."

Despite bipartisan work, a deal for DACA and border security failed as part of the spending bill. Heller says both sides agree on major issues regarding immigration, but says compromise is needed for others.

"Both sides want DACA and republicans want to include border security and the democrats aren't willing to go down that road and it's making for a very difficult environment in order to pass something that works for everybody," Heller said.

Activists from groups like Battle Born Progress and PLAN accuse the senator of avoiding his constituents, saying he has not held a town hall meeting in more than a year. He says those claims are untrue.

"I do telephone town hall meetings all the time.," Heller said. "I move around this state. I don't know how many times this channel, in the last couple of days, that we've had conversations. So, I'm readily available. That's all just political rhetoric."

Heller says congress still has a lot of work to do in 2018, including transportation and filling several dozen federal judicial vacancies.

"There's a lot of needs in our communities for infrastructure and it's not just bridges, it's not just roads," Heller said. "We need to get a lot of technology done in the rural portions of the state. Especially when it comes to e-medicine and some of these other issues. What I would really like to do is get an infrastructure bill done and continue on our conservative judges."