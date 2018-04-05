Our Snow Pack and Other Flooding Factors

Flooding is possible Friday night into Saturday for our area, but it will likely not be as widespread as 2017. While isolated, flood prone, spots could see some decent flooding, most areas within Reno will only have minor impacts from the rain. One thing that makes this event different than January 2017 is the time of year. Runoff season is here and the snow is starting to melt in the mid levels of the Sierra.

"We are already looking at some runoff starting over last 4 days. We've already lost several inches of snow in the 7000-8000 feet range, the mid level snow pack," said Dawn Johnson from the National Weather Service.

Since it's already April, if we loose a lot of snow in the Sierra because of the upcoming storm, it's not a big deal. However, flooding concerns are more complicated and not as easy to explain. There's a lot of factors that go into that forecast, one of them being the ripeness of the snow. Can it absorb and hold the rain? Think of it like a piece of fruit. When it's ripe, it's ready to eat.

"Up high there's more snow, it's colder and it also has not been melting off at all so we know that snow is not ripe. So say above 8000 feet there's still a lot of space for snow to absorb rain water again," said Johnson.

Most spots below 8000 feet the snow is ready for runoff. Much of the snow up in the Sierra has already started to melt in the lower elevations. That's a big difference between now and January 2017, when we had our last big flooding event. There was much more snow to work with which created problems when it rained. This year, if the foothills still had snow, Reno would be seeing more impacts from the warm rain ahead. Another thing to look at is the amount of water we have in storage.

"Right now our reservoirs are quite full because of what we had last winter so that is also playing a role in this event as well," said Johnson.

In downtown Reno the Truckee will likely get higher, but impacts will be minor thanks to mitigation efforts.

"Water management they do a really good job of making things balanced so we do not see more impacts when we get events like these," added Johnson.



Which is something to be thankful for. Keep in mind though if you experienced flooding a couple weeks ago or back in November you will likely experience flooding again Friday into Saturday.