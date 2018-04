The Nevada baseball team’s series opener at San José State slated for Friday is postponed due to the weather in the area. The Wolf Pack will open the series on Saturday at 3 p.m. as scheduled.

The remainder of the weekend schedule will be determined based on weather and field conditions.

This will be the second series between Nevada and SJSU, after the Pack swept the Spartans at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park earlier this season.

(University of Nevada, Reno)