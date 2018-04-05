USGS: Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Off Coast of Southern California

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California early Thursday afternoon.

The temblor was reported around 12:29 p.m. off Channel Islands Beach about 85 miles west of Los Angeles.

The quake's strength was revised upward from initial estimates of magnitude 5.0. It struck about 10.5 miles underground, the USGS says.

"A 5.3 is a good jolt," Dr. Susan Hough of the USGS said Thursday at a press conference with Dr. Jennifer Andrews of Caltech, and that it was no surprise people in Los Angeles felt the quake.

"We would expect aftershocks, and there is the potential for some triggered seismicity," Andrews said.

Ventura County officials announced they are "in a heightened response posture to assist our citizens" in wake of Thursday's temblor.

There's no immediate word on any injuries.

An early warning system did alert residents in Los Angeles before the shaking was felt, Caltech confirms.

The Associated Press writes that the Los Angeles Fire Department said it went into "earthquake mode" and firefighters from all 106 of its firehouses began surveys of their territories, including bridges, dams, large buildings and power lines.

"We currently have no reports of damage or injuries," fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

(CBS News contributed to this report.)