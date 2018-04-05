Lyon County Judge Sentences Man on Child Lewdness Charges

The Lyon County District Attorney’s Office says a Silver Springs man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child lewdness charges.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Craig Martin pleaded guilty to two separate counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 14 Years of Age. The Third Judicial Court ordered the sentences to run consecutively, which means Martin will not eligible for parole for at least 20 years.

Authorities say an investigation involving Martin started in May 2015. Martin was eventually arrested in Arizona and extradited to Nevada.

Authorities say Martin molested the victim over a period of several years.