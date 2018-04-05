Lyon County Judge Sentences Man on Child Lewdness Charges

President Donald Trump has said that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for western Nevada's Carson River and a flood watch for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra's eastern front in anticipation of heavy rains and excessive snowmelt beginning Friday.More >>
The Lyon County District Attorney’s Office says a Silver Springs man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child lewdness charges.More >>
The U.S. Air Force has identified a member of the Thunderbirds flight demonstration team who died in the crash of a military fighter jet in central Nevada.More >>
Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive and identify the woman responsible.More >>
A wanted fugitive out of California is under arrest, after a standoff at a home in Stead.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Tree store.More >>
