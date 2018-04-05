Nevada Elections Chief: 63,000 Names Culled From Voter Rolls - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Elections Chief: 63,000 Names Culled From Voter Rolls

Posted: Updated:

Nevada's top election official says more than 63,000 names were removed from statewide voter registration rolls last month.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced late Wednesday that regularly scheduled voter list maintenance cut about 4% of names overall, leaving about 1.4 million active registered voters statewide.

About 4.8% of Democratic party voter names were removed, and 2.6% of Republican party names.

Cegavske says nonpartisan registered voter numbers were reduced by 5.5%, while both Independent American Party and Libertarian Party of Nevada voter rolls were cut about 3.9%.

The rolls of registered voters from what Cegavske termed other minor parties decreased by more than 13%.

Cegavske says list maintenance is required by federal and state voting rights laws.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.