Nevada Softball Announces Schedule Changes to San José State Series

The Nevada softball team has modified its scheduled series with San José State because of forecasted inclement weather this weekend. Due to the changes, the Wolf Pack will now face the Spartans with a doubleheader of Friday, April 6 and conclude the series on Sunday, April 8.



The opening game of the series is now slated for Friday at 9 a.m. PT, while the second game of the doubleheader will be at 11 a.m. Sunday’s matchup will remain as scheduled at 11 a.m.



For the most current and up-to-date information about this weekend’s series, fans can head to NevadaWolfPack.com should any other schedule updates or changes occur.

(University of Nevada, Reno)