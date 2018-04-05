Nevada Softball Announces Schedule Changes to San José State Ser - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Softball Announces Schedule Changes to San José State Series

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada softball team has modified its scheduled series with San José State because of forecasted inclement weather this weekend. Due to the changes, the Wolf Pack will now face the Spartans with a doubleheader of Friday, April 6 and conclude the series on Sunday, April 8.
 
The opening game of the series is now slated for Friday at 9 a.m. PT, while the second game of the doubleheader will be at 11 a.m. Sunday’s matchup will remain as scheduled at 11 a.m.
 
For the most current and up-to-date information about this weekend’s series, fans can head to NevadaWolfPack.com should any other schedule updates or changes occur. 

(University of Nevada, Reno)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.