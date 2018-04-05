Police: Missing CDC Worker Drowned in Atlanta River

Authorities say an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose body was found in an Atlanta river drowned and that there were no signs of foul play.

Atlanta fire-rescue department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said at a news conference Thursday that a fisherman found the body of 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham on Tuesday and called authorities.

Stafford says the body was partially submerged in water and mud on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River. He says the body was found in an area that authorities had already searched in February without finding anything.

Fulton County Chief medical examiner Jan Gorniak determined the cause of death as drowning. She says there were no signs of foul play.

The 35-year-old left work early on February 12th saying he wasn't feeling well, and wasn't seen again.

Cunningham worked as an epidemiologist working in the CDC's chronic disease unit.

Police said Cunningham had been disappointed about being passed over for a promotion in February. But the CDC disputed that, saying that Cunningham been promoted to commander effective July 1 "in recognition of his exemplary performance in the U.S. Public Health Service."

According to Cunningham's next-door neighbor, Viviana Tory, Cunningham said something odd to her husband the day he went missing.

"He told my husband to tell his wife -- me -- to erase his cellphone number from my cellphone," Tory said.

Cunningham's parents reported him missing on Feb. 16 after they went to his home and found his belongings and vehicle there.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)