Tour Bus Overturns on Way to Masters Tournament, Several Hurt

Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.

The bus driver has been charged with DUI.

Georgia State Patrol officials told news outlets that the bus carrying 18 people crashed on Interstate 20 around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer is also charged with failure to maintain lane.

Authorities say Hoppenbrouwer ran off the side of the road and overcorrected before the bus overturned on the median.

WJBF-TV reports the Augusta University Medical Center says five patients were seriously injured and two are in fair condition. The station reports seven other people are either in fair or critical condition at another hospital.

The bus is owned by Executive Limousine.

