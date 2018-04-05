Air Force Identifies Thunderbirds Pilot Who Died in Nevada F-16 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Air Force Identifies Thunderbirds Pilot Who Died in Nevada F-16 Crash

The U.S. Air Force has identified a member of the Thunderbirds flight demonstration team who died in the crash of a military fighter jet in central Nevada.

34-year-old Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, was killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon known as Thunderbird 4 crashed during a training flight Wednesday morning on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Air Force 57th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, said Thursday that Del Bagno was an integral part of the flight team

An investigation is underway and the team's participation this weekend at an air show at March Air Reserve Base in California has been cancelled.

Officials have not said how the crash will affect the rest the 2018 Thunderbirds demonstration season.

The incident was the third U.S. military aircraft crash this week.

