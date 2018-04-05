Ex-Spy's Daughter Says She's Getting Stronger - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ex-Spy's Daughter Says She's Getting Stronger

The poisoned daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal says in a statement released by police that her strength is growing daily and that she is grateful for the interest shown in her case.

Yulia Skripal said Thursday that she woke up over a week ago after being poisoned along with her father in the southwestern city of Salisbury on March 4. The 33-year-old expressed gratitude to the people who came to their aid.

She says that "I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you'll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence."

Britain has blamed Russia for the poisoning using a military grade nerve agent. In response, more than two dozen Western allies including Britain, the U.S. and NATO have ordered out over 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity.

Meanwhile, British security forces believe they have found the Russian lab that made the nerve agent novichok, which was used in the attack, the Times of London reported Wednesday. Security sources told the London newspaper that while they are not 100% certain, they have a "high degree of confidence in the location."

A government source told the Times that security forces "knew pretty much by the time of the first Cobra [the emergency co-ordination briefing that took place the same week] that it was overwhelmingly likely to come from Russia." 

The international chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday rejected Russia's call for a joint investigation into the Salisbury poisoning. But Russia said the number of countries that abstained from the vote suggested many have doubts about Britain's allegations that Moscow was behind the attack and now plans to take its denials of involvement to the U.N. Security Council.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

