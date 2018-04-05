Charity Poker Fundraiser This Weekend to Help Two Local Residents

Dave Freeman is currently battling a brain tumor and a young man named Ethan Earl is dealing with Neurofibromatosis type one, as well as a rare chromosomal abnormality and autism. This weekend you can help raise money for Dave and Earl and their families.

Ethan is 14 years old but is non-verbal and is in a specialist class at school, and because of Ethan's medical condition he has trouble walking and running, and has fallen or tripped on many occasions. His condition has also stopped the family from doing activities together, such as going to Ethan's twin sisters' games. "We can't take him to one of her volleyball games, we can't take him to certain places in fear that he will run off on us," says Ethan's mother, Debbie.

Which is why they are looking for a service anchoring dog, something that will cost around $20,000. An anchoring dog recognizes when the person they are attached to is about to take off, putting all their weight down making it difficult for that person to run off. "An anchoring dog will allow us to do more stuff as a family, you don't realize how important family is until you can't bring one of your kids out in fear it will run off," explains Debbie.

For Dave Freeman he has spent the last 38 years coaching youth football and baseball, but a few years ago he was put on the sidelines. "For about 5 or 6 years before that I was complaining about headaches a lot and migraines," explains Dave.

After a few doctor visits they found a brain tumor the size of a golf ball. After multiple surgeries, radiation and doctor visits he is still suffering. He often spends his time in dark rooms to help deal with the headaches he is still having, taking him away from family. "Everyone is over for a barbeque and I'm in the bedroom and people come in and talk to me and I would go out and talk to them but I would have to go back in because my head is pounding."

With treatment and travel costs to his specialists in San Francisco the money has added up, but since being picked as a recipient for the fundraiser he has been overwhelmed with out pouring support. "I can't believe all these people and she says you don't know how many people you touched, that is what I was put on earth for."

The poker fundraiser is Saturday, April 7th at the Cal Neva Event Room.

To pre-register you can visit: https://squareup.com/store/alta-vista-community-resource-center