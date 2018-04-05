Reno Police Identify California Fugitive Following Standoff in Stead

Reno Police have identified a wanted fugitive who was arrested after a standoff at a home in Stead last Thursday night.

Officers they were informed that 23-year-old Ladorian Hale was in a home off Rocky Mountain Street and Stead Boulevard. SWAT officers assisted police in contacting the suspect. A family inside the home was evacuated.

Officers then learned Hale may be hiding in a nearby vacant home. SWAT officers and a K-9 unit found the man hiding in a garage.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Washoe County Jail on several charges including burglary, trespassing and being a fugitive from another state.

Hale will now be extradited to California.

Officers are still determining how he knew the family in the home they first responded to.